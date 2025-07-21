Home / India News / Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want

JP Nadda, Nadda
The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor, as the Opposition demanded immediate debate on the Pahalgam terror attack as well as India's military response against Pakistan.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.

Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.

Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion after setting aside all listed business.

Raising the issue, Kharge said US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a cease-fire during the Operation Sindoor was "humiliating" for the country.

Leader of the House and senior BJP Leader J P Nadda countered Kharge, saying the government is ready to hold detailed discussion on the issue, and is "not running away" from any debate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Pahalgam terror attack

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K's Reasi, at least 10 injured

Air India Express cites safety, offers reschedule after flight cancellation

Heavy rainfall hits parts of Mumbai; Andheri subway closed, flights hit

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for FIR against Justice Varma in cash row

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaRajya SabhaOperation Sindoor

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story