Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor, as the Opposition demanded immediate debate on the Pahalgam terror attack as well as India's military response against Pakistan.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.
Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.
Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion after setting aside all listed business.
Raising the issue, Kharge said US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a cease-fire during the Operation Sindoor was "humiliating" for the country.
Leader of the House and senior BJP Leader J P Nadda countered Kharge, saying the government is ready to hold detailed discussion on the issue, and is "not running away" from any debate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app