Home / India News / SC reserves verdict on setting timeline for governors' approval of bills

SC reserves verdict on setting timeline for governors' approval of bills

With the conclusion of country's topmost law officer, Attorney General R Venkataramani's arguments, the matter was reserved for verdict by the bench

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict after hearing arguments for 10 days on the presidential reference. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict after hearing arguments for 10 days on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and President to assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

A Constitution bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, which commenced the hearing on August 19 on the reference, reserved the verdict.

With the conclusion of country's topmost law officer, Attorney General R Venkataramani's arguments, the matter was reserved for verdict by the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, concluded his arguments, contesting the submissions of the opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh which opposed the reference.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by the President while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

The President's decision had come after the April 8 verdict of the apex court, on powers of the Governor in dealing with bills passed by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a five-page reference, President Murmu posed 14 questions to the Supreme Court and sought to know its opinion on powers of Governor and President under Articles 200 and 201 in dealing with bills passed by the state legislature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Climate finance 'make-or-break issue', India needs $10 tn by 2070: Yadav

Delhi HC flags rise in student suicides, refuses to intervene in UGC row

Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

Court reserves order on charge in land for job case against Lalu, others

Topics :Supreme CourtGovernor appointmentpresident

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story