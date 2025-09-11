Delhi HC flags rise in student suicides, refuses to intervene in UGC row

The Delhi High Court has raised grave concern over the rising number of student suicides in higher education institutions, emphasising the urgent need for a robust and responsive anti-ragging system.

This came as the Court disposed of two petitions filed by the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which had challenged the University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to award the National Ragging Prevention Programme contract to the Centre for Youth (C4Y) Society.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal observed that student suicides are becoming alarmingly frequent and called for immediate action. "A proper, functional, and effective Anti-Ragging Helpline is certainly an immediate and utmost necessity. This can brook no delay lest we lose more young lives to this scourge," the judges stated.

Taking judicial notice of recent media reports--including tragic cases from IIT Kharagpur--the Court referenced the Supreme Court's ruling in Amit Kumar and Ors. v. Union of India (2025), which led to the formation of a National Task Force on student mental health and suicides. Notably, Prof. Rajendra Kachroo, founder of the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, has been appointed as a member of this Task Force. While the Court acknowledged Professor Kachroo's instrumental role in shaping and running the anti-ragging programme since its inception in 2012, it chose not to interfere with the UGC's current contract, which remains valid until December 31, 2025. The Bench noted that broader concerns raised by the Trust--such as irregularities in the tender process, the breakdown of independent oversight, and a resurgence in ragging incidents--are already being addressed by the Supreme Court through the Task Force.