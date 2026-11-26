The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that an adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot confirm provisional attachment of properties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through a single-member bench unless the member is from the judicial field.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held that decisions confirming attachment under Section 8(3) of the PMLA, which can deprive individuals of the use and possession of their properties for a prolonged period, must involve a judicial member to ensure impartiality and legal objectivity.

The court clarified that it has not mandated a minimum two-member bench for such adjudication. A single-member bench can hear the matter, provided its member is a judicial member duly authorised to do so. The ruling came in Union of India versus Sekar, in which the court examined whether a single non-judicial member could exercise the adjudicatory powers under the PMLA.

The Bench also distinguished between the preliminary and final stages of the adjudication process. It said the issuance of a show-cause notice under Section 8(1) does not require a judicial member, as this stage involves examining the material submitted by the ED and initiating proceedings. However, the hearing and final determination under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) must include a judicial member. The requirement will also apply to decisions concerning encumbrances and leasehold interests in attached properties under Section 9, and the retention of property and records under Sections 20(4) and 21(4) of the Act. The court directed the Chairperson of the Adjudicating Authority to issue an administrative circular to ensure compliance. It rejected the argument that the Chairperson of the authority must necessarily be a judicial member, holding that such a requirement was not envisaged under the statutory framework. The judgment will operate prospectively.

The court said it would not be in the interests of justice or expeditious adjudication to reopen orders already passed by benches comprising a single non-judicial member. Parties aggrieved by such orders can, however, challenge them on their merits through statutory appeals. Caseload and multiple authorities Separately, the court also urged the Centre to consider restoring the original framework of multiple adjudicating authorities, which was replaced by a single authority through a 2009 amendment to the PMLA. Taking note of the growing number of attachment proceedings, the Bench observed that the volume of cases, coupled with the statutory 180-day period for adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3), was placing considerable pressure on the authority.

According to data furnished by the ED, provisional attachment orders increased from 158 in 2019-20 to 461 in 2024-25 and 712 in 2025-26. The court recommended that the government consider repealing the 2009 amendment and reverting to the earlier arrangement of multiple adjudicating authorities. It said it could have invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct the setting up of regional authorities, but doing so would effectively negate the legislative change. Background to the dispute The issue arose from a batch of petitions challenging the composition and functioning of the PMLA Adjudicating Authority. In January 2018, a Delhi High Court Division Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta held that single-member benches could comprise administrative members and need not necessarily include judicial members. It also directed disclosure of reasons underlying attachment proceedings and access to relevant material for affected parties. The Supreme Court stayed that judgment in July 2018.