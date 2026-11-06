SC says OBC creamy layer ruling will apply to CSE 2025 service allocation

The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that its March 11 judgment on determining the creamy layer status of Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates would not reopen completed recruitments, appointments or settled seniority positions.

The ruling, however, will apply to pending cases and the allocation of services to candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

A Bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and R Mahadevan passed the order while disposing of the Centre's application seeking clarity on the implementation of the judgment.

The court said candidates claiming similar benefits, whose cases are pending before courts, tribunals or other competent authorities, would have their claims examined on their individual merits.

The authorities may consider the interpretation of the 1993 Office Memorandum (OM) and the 2004 clarification laid down in the judgment. It further clarified that selections and appointments already concluded before March 11 would not be reopened merely on the basis of the ruling. The government, however, must follow the revised interpretation for subsequent selections and appointments involving OBC reservation. The Bench specifically directed that the ruling govern service allocation for OBC candidates selected through CSE 2025. Although the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results on March 6, the allocation of services was still pending. The court said there was no reasonable justification to defer implementation of its judgment.

The Centre had sought permission to allocate services to 958 recommended candidates under the existing rules, arguing that further delay would disrupt their foundation course and training schedules. The government had also flagged the wider implications of retrospective implementation, saying more than 5.69 lakh reserved vacancies, including 3.70 lakh OBC vacancies, were filled in central government departments between 2016 and 2025. It warned that reconsideration could affect service allocations, seniority, promotions and admissions to educational institutions. The March 11 judgment held that parental salary alone cannot determine an OBC candidate's creamy layer status. The nature and category of the posts held by the parents must also be considered.