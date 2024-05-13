Home / India News / SC slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste in Delhi

SC slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste in Delhi

The hearing in the matter has been passed over and will be taken up again during the day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday slammed authorities for their failure to process municipal solid waste generated in Delhi and termed it "sorry state of affairs".

The apex court observed that in the national capital, 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated remains untreated every day.

"What is the solution to that," a bench of justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the lawyers appearing for different authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The bench observed that the issue of processing municipal solid waste was "very vital" for the national capital and there should be no politics be involved in this.

The hearing in the matter has been passed over and will be taken up again during the day.

While hearing the matter on April 22, the apex court had termed as "shocking" that 3,000 tonnes of the 11,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated in Delhi every day was not processed.

The top court, which had perused a report of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on pollution in the national capital region and adjoining areas, had said it was a serious issue.

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhi government schoolsDelhi municipal electionssolid wastewaste management

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

