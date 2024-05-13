Home / India News / Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her: Police

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story