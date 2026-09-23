'No independent counterweight': SC split on law replacing CJI in EC panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on whether petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 should be heard by a larger bench, Bar and Bench reported.

The law is under challenge mainly because it replaced the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Union Cabinet Minister on the selection panel for appointing Election Commissioners.

ALSO READ: 'Remove Gyanesh Kumar': Opposition after report flags major rift in ECI The Union government had asked the court to refer the matter to a larger bench under Article 145(3) of the Constitution. A Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had reserved its order on the request on July 30.

Judges differ on larger bench Justice Datta rejected the government's request for a larger bench and also prima facie observed that the 2023 law did not appear to ensure an independent process for selecting Election Commissioners. "We heard these petitions for over five days, speaking in one voice would have served the voice of institutional cohesion. Unfortunately we are divided in our opinion. It is a foundational principle of the constitutional scheme that rulers are bound by law and not above it," Justice Datta ruled, as quoted by the news report. Justice Sharma disagreed with Justice Datta's observations. He held that the case involved a substantial question of law that should be considered by a larger bench.

With the two judges differing, the bench directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India to consider whether a Constitution Bench should be formed to decide the validity of the 2023 law. Justice Datta questions independence of selection panel Justice Datta said independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) was not enough and that the poll body must also be seen as independent. He said a member nominated by the Prime Minister to the selection committee could not reasonably be expected to take a position against the Prime Minister. He said free and fair elections depended on an independent ECI and that the poll body must also be perceived as independent.

ALSO READ: ECI says decisions unanimous after report flags Commissioners' objections He had earlier said that a minister nominated by the Prime Minister could not be expected to defy the person who nominated them, given the principle of collective responsibility. "It is far-fetched to expect that a minister who is part of Cabinet of Ministers would adopt a stand disagreeing with leader or government. Inclusion of cabinet ministers fails to provide an independent counterweight that a neutral selector would," Justice Datta said, as quoted by the news report. What does the 2023 law say? Under the 2023 Act, the selection committee for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners consists of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, the news report said.

The petitions challenging the law argue that this arrangement affects the constitutional requirement of an independent Election Commission because the CJI is no longer part of the selection process. What did the Supreme Court say in 2023? The challenge to the 2023 law follows the Supreme Court's 2023 Constitution Bench judgment in Anoop Baranwal vs Union of India. In that case, the court had directed that appointments to the Election Commission should be made by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the CJI. The arrangement was to remain in place until Parliament enacted a law on the subject.