The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a six-week deadline to the Centre to frame guidelines on the search and seizure of electronic devices of individuals, especially media professionals, by law enforcement agencies.

The apex court on November 7 had said impounding of equipment without regulation was a serious matter.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed concern over the delay in framing of guidelines.

"The problem is the limbo in the interregnum period. Notice was issued (on the petition) in 2021. This has been going on for some time now. How long will you need? You have been holding meetings, but when will we have an outcome?" Justice Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for the Centre.