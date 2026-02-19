Home / India News / SC to begin hearing anti-CAA pleas from May 5, pan-India matters first

SC to begin hearing anti-CAA pleas from May 5, pan-India matters first

The bench said it will hear the pleas related to pan-India application of the CAA first and then take note of the petitions pertaining to Assam and Tripura later

SC, Supreme Court
A view of Supreme Court of India. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 4:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will commence the final hearing on May 5 over 200 pleas including the lead one of IUML challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). 
The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. 
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalaya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued procedural directions with regard to final hearings on the petitions which are pending since 2019-2020. 
The bench said it will hear petitioners including the lead the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) for one-and-a-half days and the Centre will be granted a day for advancing its arguments. 
The CJI said the bench would conclude the hearing on the petitions on May 12. 
The bench asked the parties to file additional documents and submissions within four weeks. 
The bench said it will hear the pleas related to pan-India application of the CAA first and then take note of the petitions pertaining to Assam and Tripura later
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay HC asks govt to fix systemic failures in land acquisition cases

Premium

Uttar Pradesh CM to hold investor roadshows in Singapore, Japan next week

National Herald case: Delhi HC to hear Mar 9 ED plea against Sonia, Rahul

Noida schools receive bomb threats, police say nothing suspicious found

SC slams freebies culture, says states should open avenues for employment

Topics :Citizenship BillSupreme CourtBS Reads

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story