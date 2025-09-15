Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

After arriving in Amritsar, he headed to Ghonewal village in Amritsar's Ajnala and met the flood-hit people to enquire about the damage

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul
The former Congress president is also scheduled to visit flood-hit areas of Gurdaspur district (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the flood-hit areas of Amritsar and interacted with those affected by nature's fury.

He was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other party leaders.

After arriving in Amritsar, he headed to Ghonewal village in Amritsar's Ajnala and met the flood-hit people to enquire about the damage.

Ghonewal village was among several areas in Ajnala which was badly hit by floodwaters.

Gandhi sat among some flood-affected people and interacted with them.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi is scheduled to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

The former Congress president is also scheduled to visit flood-hit areas of Gurdaspur district.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods were a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in Punjab had also intensified the flooding situation.

The death toll because of the floods presently stands at 56 while crops on 1.98 lakh hectares were damaged.

On September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the flood situation and damage in Punjab after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas during his visit.

He had announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

Earlier, Union ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, L Murugan and B L Verma, visited the flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

Mumbai on yellow alert as heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

Police files culpable homicide case in death of finance ministry official

Engineers crucial in building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi on Engineers' Day

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressFloods

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story