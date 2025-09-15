Home / India News / BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

Vendors sought ₹20-25 lakh from Rupani's family after the party declined to cover the costs for the former Gujarat CM's last rites, who died in Ahmedabad Air India crash

Vijay Rupani
Rupani, who was the Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly refused to cover the expenses for the last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India crash on June 12 that claimed 270 lives.
 
According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the party said that the Rupani family would bear the cost of the funeral, which is estimated at ₹20–25 lakh. Following this, the vendors who had provided flowers, tents, and other arrangements for the funeral approached Rupani’s family for payment in July.

Costs paid by the family

The family was shocked to learn that the Bharatiya Janata Party had not paid the costs. However, the family eventually settled the expenses themselves, Dainik Bhaskar reported. It’s not about the money, but BJP’s attitude has been deeply hurtful and heartless, the family said, adding that the party didn’t inform them in advance.

Party’s behaviour unacceptable: Family

According to the news report, family members said that Rupani had dedicated his entire life to serving the BJP and society. They added that it was not a question of money, but the party’s behaviour was unacceptable from the perspective of humanity and respect.
Rupani, who was the Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

Rupani’s funeral was held in Rajkot

Rupani’s funeral was held with a guard of honour in his hometown Rajkot, on June 16. Thousands of people from Rajkot and the surrounding districts came to pay their respects.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, and several other senior leaders were also present at the funeral.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

Ant trails, frog calls to predict rain? NSU-NIT to decode Sanskrit texts

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as CM Dhami meets BJP MLAs

Topics :Vijay RupaniBJPAir Indiaahmedabad plane crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story