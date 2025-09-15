BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly refused to cover the expenses for the last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India crash on June 12 that claimed 270 lives.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the party said that the Rupani family would bear the cost of the funeral, which is estimated at ₹20–25 lakh. Following this, the vendors who had provided flowers, tents, and other arrangements for the funeral approached Rupani’s family for payment in July.

Costs paid by the family

The family was shocked to learn that the Bharatiya Janata Party had not paid the costs. However, the family eventually settled the expenses themselves, Dainik Bhaskar reported. It’s not about the money, but BJP’s attitude has been deeply hurtful and heartless, the family said, adding that the party didn’t inform them in advance.

Party’s behaviour unacceptable: Family According to the news report, family members said that Rupani had dedicated his entire life to serving the BJP and society. They added that it was not a question of money, but the party’s behaviour was unacceptable from the perspective of humanity and respect. ALSO READ: Air India pays interim compensation to kin of 166 Ahmedabad crash victims Rupani, who was the Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase. Rupani’s funeral was held in Rajkot Rupani’s funeral was held with a guard of honour in his hometown Rajkot, on June 16. Thousands of people from Rajkot and the surrounding districts came to pay their respects.