Home / India News / SC to hear Kerala's pleas against Governor over delay in approving bills

SC to hear Kerala's pleas against Governor over delay in approving bills

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi noted senior advocate K K Venugopal's submission that another bench's verdict on Tamil Nadu's plea addressed the issues in the current petition

Supreme Court, SC
The top court on July 26 last year agreed to consider the plea of Kerala alleging the denial of assent to bills passed by the legislative assembly (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on May 6 the pleas of the Kerala government against the governor over the delay in approving bills passed by the state assembly.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate K K Venugopal, appearing for the state government, that the verdict of another bench on the plea of Tamil Nadu covered the issues raised in the present petition.

Venugopal said the judgement delivered by a bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala framed guidelines and set timelines for governors and the President on granting assent to bills.

What is the timeline for making a reference to the President by the governor and this issue is dealt with by that judgement, the senior lawyer said.

We will look into that judgement and see whether issues raised here are covered, the bench said and fixed the pleas for further hearing on May 6.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the office of the Kerala governor, differed with Venugopal and said that certain issues were different.

Also Read

KEAM 2025: Admit card to be issued today at official website, details here

Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

Kerala raises age for class 1 admissions to 6 yrs: State Education Minister

Kerala govt to urge Centre to regulate airfares for Haj pilgrims, expats

ASHA workers begin indefinite hunger strike outside Kerala Secretariat

A bench comprising Justices Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on April 8 delivered a significant verdict on the plea of Tamil Nadu and set aside the reservation of the 10 bills for the president's consideration in the second round holding it as illegal, erroneous in law.

The bench, for the first time, prescribed that the president should decide on the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received.

Kerala seeks similar directions in its case.

The top court on July 26 last year agreed to consider the plea of Kerala alleging the denial of assent to bills passed by the legislative assembly.

The Kerala government alleged that the then Governor Arif Mohammed Khan referred certain bills to President Droupadi Murmu and those were yet to be cleared.

Taking note of the pleas, the top court issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the secretaries of Kerala Governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who are 4 Indian cardinals that will participate in election of new Pope?

FIR filed against IAF wing commander: What is the Bengaluru road rage case

IAF officer booked for assaulting call centre worker in Bengaluru road rage

'Shocks the conscience': Delhi HC tears into Ramdev over 'sharbat jihad' ad

Bengal teachers who lost jobs to continue protesting outside SSC office

Topics :Kerala govtSupreme CourtGovernor appointments

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story