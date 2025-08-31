Home / India News / SC to hear on Sept 1 plea over sale of 20% ethanol blended petrol

SC to hear on Sept 1 plea over sale of 20% ethanol blended petrol

The public interest litigation (PIL) is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai

Supreme Court, SC
The plea highlighted damage to engines, dropping of mileage among other consequences of the move. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea which has challenged the nationwide rollout of 20 percent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), alleging that millions of motorists have been forced to use fuel not designed for their vehicles.

The public interest litigation (PIL) is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai on September 1.

The plea, filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations.

It has also sought a direction to the authorities to mandatorily label ethanol content on all petrol pumps and dispensing units, making it clearly visible to consumers, and also to ensure that consumers were informed about ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing.

The plea said the authorities be directed to conduct a "nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss due to ethanol blended fuel to the extent of 20 percent usage in non-compliant vehicles".

It said millions of motorists were being left helpless at the pumps and were forced to buy fuel that many of their vehicles cannot handle.

Cars and two-wheelers manufactured before 2023, and even some newer BS-VI models, are not compatible with such high ethanol blends, it said.

The plea highlighted damage to engines, dropping of mileage among other consequences of the move.

"Direct the respondents to ensure that consumers are informed about ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing," the plea said.

It claimed engines are suffering corrosion, fuel efficiency is dropping, and repair bills are mounting, while insurance companies are rejecting claims for damage caused by ethanol fuel.

The PIL outlined how global practices differed sharply and said in the US and EU, ethanol-free petrol was still widely available, and pumps clearly displayed ethanol content for consumers to make an informed choice.

In India, however, only ethanol-blended fuel is sold, with no disclosure of composition at dispensing units, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi meets China's Xi in Tianjin, stresses mutual trust, respect in ties

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Govt links green credits for tree plantation to survival, canopy cover

PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi ahead of key SCO summit

Yamuna crosses danger level mark in Delhi, flows above 205.33 metres

Topics :ethanolSupreme Courtethanol productionethanol blending programme

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story