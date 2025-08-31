Home / India News / PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi ahead of key SCO summit

PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi ahead of key SCO summit

In the talks, the two leaders are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations

Xi Jinping-Modi, Xi Jinping, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held bilateral talks. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Tianjin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held bilateral talks against the backdrop of Washington's tariff tussle that has impacted almost all leading economies across the world.

Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years.

In the talks, the two leaders are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row. 

 

Modi is in China primarily to attend the two-day annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) beginning Sunday.

However, his meeting with Xi assumed greater significance in the face of strain in ties between India and the US following the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff. 

Ahead of his trip to Tianjin, Modi said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.

In an interview with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi said a stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

"Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," Modi said in the interview published on Friday.

Modi's trip to China comes less than a fortnight after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Following Wang's wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship between the two sides.

The measures included joint maintenance of peace along the contested frontier, reopening border trade and resuming direct flight services at the earliest.

In the last few months, both sides have initiated a series of measures to reset their ties that came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yamuna crosses danger level mark in Delhi, flows above 205.33 metres

HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Topics :Narendra ModiXi JinpingIndia China relations

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story