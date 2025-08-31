PM Modi, China's Xi hold bilateral talks in Tianjin on SCO sidelines

The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping started on Sunday morning on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. This is the first meeting between the two leaders in 10 months.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are working to improve relations following a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

PM Modi and Xi last met in October 2024 in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics summit. This is also PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

PM Modi is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before leaving for India on Monday. The SCO summit will begin with an official banquet hosted by Xi Jinping on Sunday. Thaw in India-China ties The India–China relations nosedived after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the worst border violence in decades, which killed soldiers on both sides and shattered decades of confidence-building. Beijing's aggressive posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including repeated incursions in Ladakh, eroded trust. India responded with military deployments, bans on Chinese apps, and tighter scrutiny of investments. Trade continued but strategic relations soured, with New Delhi aligning more closely with the US and Quad partners. However, the Donald Trump-led US administration has unexpectedly brought a new alignment between Beijing and New Delhi, with both sides working to improve diplomatic ties to counter Trump's tariff regime. Ahead of his visit to China, PM Modi said it was important for both the countries to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.