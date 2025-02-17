SC to hear plea of Ranveer Allahbadia against FIRs on YouTube show

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube.

SC, Supreme Court
New Delhi: Lawyers at the Supreme Court complex, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Expansion Building of the Supreme Court was held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter.

On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

"I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

