Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Army holds mini marathon to boost civil-military relation in J&K's Poonch

Army holds mini marathon to boost civil-military relation in J&K's Poonch

The first ever mini-marathon in the border subdivision ahead of the mega Mendhar sports festival was undertaken under operation 'Sadbhavana' (goodwill) to foster unity and social cohesion

Indian army half marathon
Indian army half marathon | Image: X
Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hundreds of people on Sunday took part in a mini marathon organised by Army's Bhimber Gali brigade in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official said.

The first ever mini-marathon in the border subdivision ahead of the mega Mendhar sports festival was undertaken under operation 'Sadbhavana' (goodwill) to foster unity and social cohesion besides strengthening civil-military relation, he said.

The army official said the event witnessed an overwhelming participation of local populace and drew 400 participants from school and colleges of the Mendhar region, demonstrating their zeal and enthusiasm.

He said the Marathon featured two competitive age categories -- 15 to 30 years and 31 to 45 years. All the participants showcased tremendous spirit, resilience and indomitable will to compete throughout the event.

The event was also aimed at promoting culture, encouraging community engagement and generating a sense of healthy competition among the locals, motivating them to pick-up new skills and nurture them towards their brighter future, he said.

Operation Sadbhavana is an initiative of the Army, which addressed the socio-economic and physiological needs of people. These initiatives focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, empowerment and provide multiple opportunities to the young talents of the Mendar enabling them to grow in various walks of their life.

More From This Section

Total curfew imposed by authorities in Imphal until further notice

LIVE news: Authorities impose total curfew in Manipur's capital until further notice

Delhi battles hazardous air as Grap III, vehicle bans come into effect

Manipur violence: Rahul urges PM to visit state, work for restoring peace

News updates: Mob tries to storm CM N Biren Singh's home as Manipur protests escalate

The mini marathon marked a significant mile-stone in empowering the youth to adopt a competitive mindset and healthy lifestyle, thereby promoting the operation sadhabhava's objective of peace, stability and development, the official said.

He said the grand finale of the mega event is scheduled on November 25, where the cultural events, dog show, ex-servicemen meet and felicitation ceremony will be organised.

Special stalls will be placed to encourage, inform and empower the local populace, especially youth, towards growth, synergy and development in order to enable them contribute towards nation building, the official said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Forget about Article 370, focus on development of Kashmir: J-K BJP to NC

Centre must restore J-K's statehood to resolve issues: Farooq Abdullah

Omar Abdullah criticises Indus Treaty, calls it unfair to the people of J&K

Protest in London over speakers of Kashmir debate having 'terror' links

Separate railway division to come up in Jammu, says Jitendra Singh

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyMarathonPoonch

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story