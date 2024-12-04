Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC transfers 2 FIRs against Bengal BJP leader to CBI over 2020 clash

SC transfers 2 FIRs against Bengal BJP leader to CBI over 2020 clash

In his plea, Bose had claimed that on December 6, he along with his CISF guards came under heavy attack and sloganeering in West Bengal's Serampore under the leadership of one Santosh Kumar Singh

SC, Supreme Court
Bose had also sought a stay of investigation and further proceedings in FIRs lodged against him. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court Wednesday transferred to CBI two FIRs lodged against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose pertaining to the 2020 scuffle between his security staff and Trinamool Congress workers.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal gave its judgment on a plea filed by Bose seeking direction for transferring the investigation into the case to CBI, an SIT or any independent agency from the West Bengal Police.

"In the peculiar facts of this case a writ of mandamus is issued to the respondents to hand over the investigation papers pursuant to the two FIRs to the CBI along with all records for its completion so that if necessary, the trial may commence, and justice is done to the parties," the bench said.

Bose had also sought a stay of investigation and further proceedings in FIRs lodged against him by the West Bengal Police pertaining to the alleged scuffle.

In his plea, Bose had claimed that on December 6, he along with his CISF guards came under heavy attack and sloganeering in West Bengal's Serampore under the leadership of one Santosh Kumar Singh alias Pappu Singh just outside his residence around 8 pm.

"As part of the protocol, CISF immediately secured the petitioner in a secured location and removed him from the spot. What ensued thereafter was protocol on the part of CISF to secure their protectee's life and the Petitioner was not even present on the spot.

"Till 2 am, the entire building was under siege by over 200 TMC hooligans led by Kalyan Banerji, the sitting member of parliament of the area supported actively by the state police," his plea said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC asks Dallewal to ensure farmer protests don't disrupt public convenience

SC raises concerns over Senthil Balaji's ministerial appointment post-bail

Grap IV hardly enforced? SC questions Delhi govt on air pollution crisis

SC refuses to relax Grap-4 restrictions unless AQI shows 'downward trend'

We grant bail, you become minister next day: SC slams DMK's Senthil Balaji

Topics :Supreme CourtTMCBJPWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story