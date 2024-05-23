Bengaluru on high alert again as 3 hotels receive bomb threat emails

Three hotels in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Thursday, prompting city authorities to initiate an investigation, the south Bengaluru DCP said. Police, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs were dispatched to the hotels, including the five-star Oterra hotel, to conduct searches for explosives.

DCP (South East) Bengaluru confirmed the incident, stating, "A bomb threat mail was sent to three reputed hotels, including The Ottera in the city. Teams of the Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Ottera hotel," he said speaking to news agency ANI.

The incident comes nearly seven weeks after a private school in the Bengaluru Urban district received an email claiming the presence of explosives planted under desks and benches. The threat email was sent to the principal of Treamis School in Hulimangala. Following a meticulous three-hour search and sweep operation, authorities determined the bomb threat to be a hoax.

Bomb threat in Bengaluru schools

On May 14, at least eight schools in various parts of Bengaluru received a bomb threat email, which was later deemed a hoax by city police. This followed similar hoax bomb threats received by several schools in the Delhi-NCR region, Lucknow, and Jaipur over recent days.

Bengaluru police reported that the emails to the schools originated from the same domain, ‘beeble.com’, which had been used to send bomb threats to 68 other schools in and around Bengaluru on December 1.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School received emails threatening to ‘explode the building’. The emails claimed that a group called ‘Court’ was responsible for the attack.

Sent around 12:20 am, the email read, “I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn’t a threat; you have a few hours to disarm the bomb, or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands. The group called ‘Court’ is behind this massacre.”

(with inputs from ANI)