Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram closed on Monday due to heavy rains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
All schools in Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities of Gurugram and Noida will be closed on Monday in view of torrential rains in the region, according to officials.

Most parts of north and northwest India, including the national capital region, received torrential rains from Saturday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods, house collapses and human fatalities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a notice has been sent to the head of schools in the city, saying that all government and private schools will remain closed for students on Monday. However, teachers have been directed to go to schools as usual.

"In view of the torrential rains since Friday and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is directed that all government and private schools shall remain closed for students on July 10 (Monday). Students must be informed, well in advance, about the holiday so that they do not venture out, a circular from Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"All HoSs and teachers shall come to schools as usual. All offices shall also be working," they added.

The schools will remain closed on Monday in neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida also.

"Keeping in view the heavy rains in the district, on July 10, classes from 1 to 12 in all schools of all the boards of the district will remain closed," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma tweeted.

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram with the administration advising corporate houses to work from home on Monday and schools to announce a holiday.

"All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th July in larger public interest and for safety & security of the students," District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav said in an order.

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also announced that all schools run by the civic body will be closed on Monday.

"Given the torrential rains since Friday & Orange Alert by IMD, all MCD schools are to remain closed tomorrow (Monday, 10/07/2023) orders issued. Parents & students to be informed well in advance so that students don't venture out," Mayor Shelly Oberoi tweeted along with a relevant order.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

Schools noida Delhi Gurugram heavy rains

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

