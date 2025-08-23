Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

A holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12, including anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh's district on Saturday in light of the heavy rainfall and possibility of thunderstorms forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated the state's department of Information and Public Relations.

The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms and lightning.

"In view of heavy rainfall, tomorrow, 23 August (Saturday), all government, non-government, and private schools from classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centers, will remain closed in Pithoragarh district," the Uttarakhand DIPR mentioned in a post on X.

Pithoragarh's District Magistrate has directed the area's Chief Education and District Programme Officer to ensure compliance with the order. ALSO READ: Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand "According to the weather forecast issued by the IMD Dehradun on August 22, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunder accompanied by lightning/intense spells of rain at some places in Pithoragah district and other districts of the state on August 23," read the DM's order. "Therefore, in sequence of weather warning issued by IMD, Dehradun, a one-day holiday is declared on August 23 (Saturday) in all government, non-government, private schools and all anganwadi centres running from Class 1 to Class 12 in Pithoragarh district in view of the safety of students," the order added.