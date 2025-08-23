Home / India News / Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms and lightning

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12, including anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh's district on Saturday in light of the heavy rainfall and possibility of thunderstorms forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated the state's department of Information and Public Relations.

The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms and lightning.

"In view of heavy rainfall, tomorrow, 23 August (Saturday), all government, non-government, and private schools from classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centers, will remain closed in Pithoragarh district," the Uttarakhand DIPR mentioned in a post on X.

Pithoragarh's District Magistrate has directed the area's Chief Education and District Programme Officer to ensure compliance with the order.

"According to the weather forecast issued by the IMD Dehradun on August 22, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunder accompanied by lightning/intense spells of rain at some places in Pithoragah district and other districts of the state on August 23," read the DM's order.

"Therefore, in sequence of weather warning issued by IMD, Dehradun, a one-day holiday is declared on August 23 (Saturday) in all government, non-government, private schools and all anganwadi centres running from Class 1 to Class 12 in Pithoragarh district in view of the safety of students," the order added.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Earlier, the Thal-Munsyari and Munsiyari-Milam roads were closed in Pithoragarh, said the Pithoragarh Police and urged people to stay on alert in areas prone to rain and landslides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand

Cong MLA urges Centre to intervene after US halts truck drivers' visas

2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PM to inaugurate Mizoram's 1st railway station at Sairang on Sept 13: CM

Tripura increases monthly disability allowance from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

Topics :UttarakhandIMDIndia Meteorological Departmentheavy rains

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story