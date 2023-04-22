Home / India News / Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He added that Nath's ego was such that he would drop him (Scindia) in another party by car. How could Scindia tolerate it? After all, how much he would get humiliated

General News
Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress party for continuously making remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and has said that Scindia is not a traitor but a self-righteous leader.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

"Scindia is not a traitor, he is self-righteous. After all, how much insult he tolerates from the Congress party. The Congress fought the election in the name Scindia but made elderly Kamal Nath the Chief Minister of the state. Even the government was also being run by former CM Digvijay Singh and Nath was just a face only," Chouhan said.

Time and again Scindia (when he was in Congress party) and his companions were drawing attention of Kamal Nath towards the public problems, but Nath's arrogance was so high that when Scindia said to do work or else he would protest, then where Nath did not paid attention to it, the Chief Minister said.

He added that Nath's ego was such that he would drop him (Scindia) in another party by car. How could Scindia tolerate it? After all, how much he would get humiliated.

"I want to say one more thing that if they (Scindia and his companions) were wrong then how would the public make them win by thousands of votes in by elections. Those who won by 1000 or 2000 votes by staying in Congress, they won by 50 to 60 thousand votes in the by-poll. We are not running the government because of someone's favour, they resigned, contested elections and came back victorious." Chouhan said.

There is a competition of pettiness going on in Congress. Every congress leader wants to make a statement to belittle the other leader and even Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are also involved in it. God knows what will happen to the Congress, the CM added.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaShivraj Singh ChouhanKamal NathCongress

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Also Read

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal

MP govt to offer posts of Dy SP to Olympics, Asian Games medallists: CM

Scindia attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress is left with no ideology

Former PM Vajpayee's grand memorial to be built in Gwalior: MP CM Chouhan

Tendulkar not just a cricketing idol for me, he is a life coach: Yuvraj

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

Rahul Gandhi represents 'laziest type of politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Social media ads data employed to note AC buying behaviour worldwide: Study

XBB.1.16 Covid variant no cause for concern: Maharashtra heath minister

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story