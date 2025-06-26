Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two militants from banned outfits held in Manipur, firearms recovered

These operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Security forces have arrested two members of proscribed outfits in Manipur and recovered firearms from their possession, police said on Thursday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended on Tuesday from one of the floating huts in the Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, a senior officer said.

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

"The floating huts on the lake were used as a makeshift transit camp and hideout by militants", the officer said, adding that several household items which were used by cadres of outlawed organisations were recovered and the huts were dismantled.

 

In a follow-up action, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Nachou Awang Leikai area in the district, the police said.

One active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (P) was also arrested from his Soibam Leikai residence in Imphal East district, the officer said.

Two 9 mm pistols and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, he said.

"Overall, the law and order situation in the state was normal," the police said.

Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, the officer said.

These operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manipur militants northeast

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

