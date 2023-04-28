Home / India News / Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

After the signing of the historic tripartite pac between the Centre, Assam government and insurgent group DNLA, the district administration imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the Dima Hasao district

General News
Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the signing of the historic tripartite pac between the Centre, Assam government and insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People's Supreme Council (DPSC), the district administration imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the Dima Hasao district.

Earlier in the day, in a significant milestone towards making the Northeast insurgency-free by 2024, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Union government, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As part of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA joined the mainstream by laying down their arms. The pact proposes to end the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Further, as part of the agreement, Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Government of Assam to protect, preserve and promote a social, cultural, and linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.

Along with this, the agreement also provides for the appointment of a Commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution to examine the demand for inclusion of additional villages contiguous to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council.

The agreement also provides for necessary measures to be taken by the Centre and the Assam government to rehabilitate the surrendered armed cadres of DNLA. To this effect, a Special Development package of Rs 500 crore each, will also be provided by the two governments over a period of five years, for the all-round development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the State.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Assam government were present on the occasion.

Soon after the pact was signed, Amit Shah said, "This agreement marks another significant milestone towards making the Northeast insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast."

He said this agreement will put a complete end to insurgency in the Northeast state, as there would be no armed groups left in Assam.

Shah added, "PM Modi has put forward the vision of a terror-free, violence-free and developed Northeast before the country and the Ministry of Home Affairs is making forward strides in this direction."

"Under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organisation, vacate all camps occupied by DNLA cadres and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law," he said.

Also Read

Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam

Kuki-Chin refugees continue to flee violence in Bangladesh hills

Assam continues 'advisory' against travel to Meghalaya amid border row

PM Modi's Vocal for Local slogan gives push to local entrepreneurs in Assam

Himanta says Assam govt considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more areas

How can anyone be so insensitive about suicide: Rahul Gandhi slams PM

Live: BSF intercepts Pak drone in Gurdaspur sector, forces it to return

Top headlines: I-T lens on big spenders, HBO finds home in India and more

Ex-DJB officer gets vigilance notice for demolishing 15th-century monument

India established itself as pharmacy of world during Covid: Jaishankar

Topics :AssamNorth East

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story