Top headlines: I-T lens on big spenders, HBO finds home in India and more

India’s fourth largest IT services player, Wipro, said it expects revenue to contract in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It guided for a revenue contraction of 1-3 per cent in constant currency. Wipro does not provide revenue guidance for the full fiscal. The company reported net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, a dip of 0.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and sequentially PAT was flat with a growth of 0.7 per cent. Read more...