Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

Security has been beefed up at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport (JPNI) following a bomb threat received via email, though it turned out to be a hoax, a police official said on Tuesday.

"A bomb threat through email was received at the JPNI airport in Patna a few days ago. The authorities convened a high-level meeting at the airport and further security measures were implemented. The email turned out to be a hoax," City SP Central, Patna, Diksha, told PTI.

Security was beefed up following the threat at the airport, she said.

"A case has been registered. We are now trying to trace the IP address and catch the sender," she said.