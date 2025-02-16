Security forces arrest 11 militants in Manipur in two days, says police

Security forces have arrested 11 militants from Manipur in the last two days, including seven suspected cadres of the Kuki National Army (KNA), along with arms and ammunition, police said on Sunday.

The KNA cadres were apprehended from old Khaukual area in Churachandpur district on Friday, they said.

KNA is a signatory of the tripartite suspension of operations (SoO) pact signed in 2008 among the United Peoples' Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), an umbrella of 24 insurgent groups, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government.

The Manipur government, however, withdrew from the pact in March 2023.

In another operation on Saturday at Huikap village in Imphal East district, four active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG group), including two women, were arrested, police said.

Two AK-47 rifles, pistols, live ammunition, incriminating documents and booklets were among items recovered from their possession, they added.

