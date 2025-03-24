Home / India News / Delhi's air quality worsens but stays 'moderate' for sixth day, AQI at 183

Delhi's air quality worsens but stays 'moderate' for sixth day, AQI at 183

After a CSE report earlier, cited the national capital's air as the 'dirtiest' among all mega cities, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat
Recently, the mercury has spiked in Delhi, crossing 35 degrees Celsius on some days (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi’s air quality worsened but remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 183 at 8 am on March 24, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 194 at 4 pm on March 23. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 142, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 111 and 100, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 273, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.
 

Measures to tackle pollution 

After a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) cited the national capital’s air as the ‘dirtiest’ among all mega cities, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, focusing on dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is committed to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.
 

Delhi weather update 

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning. The temperature remained lower than usual at night, offering much-needed relief. Recently, the mercury has spiked, crossing 35 degrees Celsius on some days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with Western Disturbances expected to make a comeback.
 
Monday’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is at 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Shiv Sena MLA files FIR against Kunal Kamra for remarks on Shinde

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Latest LIVE: Election Commission 'dysfunctional', 'failed institution', says Kapil Sibal

Chinese premier warns of 'rising instability' at key business forum

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story