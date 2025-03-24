Delhi's air quality worsens but stays 'moderate' for sixth day, AQI at 183

Delhi’s air quality worsened but remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 183 at 8 am on March 24, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 194 at 4 pm on March 23. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 142, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 111 and 100, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 273, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

Measures to tackle pollution

After a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) cited the national capital’s air as the ‘dirtiest’ among all mega cities, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, focusing on dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is committed to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning . The temperature remained lower than usual at night, offering much-needed relief. Recently, the mercury has spiked, crossing 35 degrees Celsius on some days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with Western Disturbances expected to make a comeback.

Monday’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is at 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.