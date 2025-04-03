Security forces recover arms, ammunition in search ops across Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have recovered a significant amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several cadres of insurgent groups and drug traffickers in various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, Manipur Police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the situation in the state was tense but under control during the last 24 hours. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operation on April 2, security forces recovered two Baofeng handheld sets and one BP Jacket with a plate from Mollum village and the adjoining areas under Churachandpur police station.

According to the press release, they also recovered one Carbine, three magazines and 50 9mm live ammunition from Khangabok Loukol under Thoubal police station.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested one active member of KCP (PWG), identified as Khoirom Deepsea Devi, from Imphal West district.

They also arrested an active cadre of People's Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Thounaojam Sachindra Singh from Imphal East district, according to the release.

Also Read

In another operation in the Bishnupur district, security forces arrested one accused of possession of suspected brown sugar. The accused has been identified as Faiju Rahaman. The security forces have seized 12 soap caps with suspected Brown Sugar, weighing around 661.8 grams in total.

The movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of the vehicles, the press release stated.

A total of 112 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valleys. No one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the release added.