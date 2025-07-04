Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

Security forces recovered at least 11 firearms and war-like stores in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

The arms included one country-made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazine, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine and four 'Pumpis'.

The Pumpi is an umbrella term used for various improvised light weapons.

Besides, "military gears including BP jacket, helmet, Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set without antenna, and a pair of jungle boots were recovered from the forest of Maovom village" in Churachandpur district on Thursday, the police said in a statement.