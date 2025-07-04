Home / India News / Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

Arms included one country-made AK rifle one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazine, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine and four 'Pumpis'

Weapons,Arms,Gun
(Representative Image) "Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts," a statement said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces recovered at least 11 firearms and war-like stores in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

The arms included one country-made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazine, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine and four 'Pumpis'. 

ALSO READ: Search underway to arrest gunmen in Churachandpur ambush: Manipur police 

The Pumpi is an umbrella term used for various improvised light weapons.

Besides, "military gears including BP jacket, helmet, Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set without antenna, and a pair of jungle boots were recovered from the forest of Maovom village" in Churachandpur district on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

In another operation, a .32 pistol with two empty magazines and two live rounds of .32 mm ammunition were recovered from Wangoo Naodakhong area in Bishnupur district on Thursday. 

One person was also arrested for possessing an illegal handgun in Imphal East district.

"Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts," the statement said.

Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President's rule. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities also rendered thousands of people homeless, forcing them to stay in relief camps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

Environment ministry rejects FRA subversion charge, says facts twisted

Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad & Tobago PM

Topics :ManipurImphalArms

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story