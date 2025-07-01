Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Search underway to arrest gunmen in Churachandpur ambush: Manipur police

Search underway to arrest gunmen in Churachandpur ambush: Manipur police

An FIR has been registered in connection with the killing of the four people, and security has been tightened to prevent any escalation of violence, a police statement said

(Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

The Manipur Police on Tuesday said security forces have launched search operations to arrest the gunmen who killed four people in an ambush in Churachandpur district a day ago.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the killing of the four people, and security has been tightened to prevent any escalation of violence, a police statement said. 

"Operations have been launched by security forces to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case at Churachandpur PS for further investigation," the police said.

 

At least four people, including a 72-year-old woman, were shot dead in the ambush by gunmen in Churachandpur district on Monday.

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a banned militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed three members of another armed Kuki organisation that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2008. 

"Security measures have been taken up to prevent any escalation of violence," the police statement said.

The ambush took place near Mongjang village, about five km from Churachandpur town, around 2 pm on Monday, when three of the victims were travelling in a car.

The three men died on the spot inside the car, while the elderly woman, who was passing the area, was hit by a stray bullet. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Churachandpur district hospital.

The car has been brought to the Churachandpur Police Station, an officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

