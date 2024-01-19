Home / India News / Security personnel killed, 2 injured in landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri

Security personnel killed, 2 injured in landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri

In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said

Representative image
Press Trust of India Rajouri/Mendhar/Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
A security personnel was killed and another two suffered injuries in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

The troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when the explosion occurred, the sources said.

The three security personnel were admitted to a hospital, they said, adding one of them succumbed to injuries.

In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir terror attackRajouri curfew

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

