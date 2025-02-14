Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had urged Birla to refer the draft law to a Select Committee of the House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday constituted a 31-member Select Committee of the lower house to examine the Income Tax Bill.

To be headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda, the panel is mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next session.

The ongoing Budget Session will conclude on April 4 and the Monsoon session could commence in the third or fourth week of July.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies such as "assessment year" and "previous year" with the easier-to-understand "tax year" as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

