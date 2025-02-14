NFRA files plea in Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's ruling

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a recent Delhi High Court order quashing 11 of the audit regulator’s show cause notices on grounds of violating the “division of functions” norm, according to people in the know.

It is learnt that NFRA has cited a previous order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which found the regulator in compliance with the law regarding the division of functions, and the subsequent Supreme Court orders upholding the tribunal’s ruling.

NFRA earlier submitted that its executive body headed by its chairperson and two other members had the powers to impose penalty and carry out disciplinary proceedings, according to section 132 (2) B of the Companies Act. The Delhi High Court, while upholding the constitutional validity of the NFRA and its retrospective authority, stated that it was obliged to maintain a division of functions between reviewing an audit and forming an opinion to initiate disciplinary proceedings.