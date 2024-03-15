Home / India News / Senior BJP leader, K'taka ex-CM Yediyurappa booked under Pocso Act

B S Yediyurappa
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor, police said here on Friday.

The survivor's mother alleged that 81-year-old Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

According to police, the BJP stalwart has been booked under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

There was no reaction from Yediyurappa or anyone in his family on the complaint lodged against him at the Sadashivanagar police station.

Topics :POCSOB S YediyurappaKarnataka governmentBJP

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

