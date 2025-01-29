Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Senior IPS officers R Prakash and Vidyut Vikash were on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI.

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Vikash, who is already working as Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been appointed as the DIG, another order said, adding that he will have a tenure till February 18, 2025.

The tenure of two other DIGs -- Neethu Kamal and Abhnav Khare -- working with the central probe agency have been extended by two years.

The tenure of Kamal, a 2008 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been extended for a further period of two years beyond March 25, 2025, that is from March 26, 2025 to March 25, 2027, another order said.

Khare's tenure has also been extended from March 23, 2025 to March 22, 2027, it said. He is 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.