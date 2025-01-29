Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
The tenure of two other DIGs -- Neethu Kamal and Abhnav Khare -- working with the central probe agency have been extended by two years. | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior IPS officers R Prakash and Vidyut Vikash were on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI.

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Vikash, who is already working as Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been appointed as the DIG, another order said, adding that he will have a tenure till February 18, 2025.

The tenure of two other DIGs -- Neethu Kamal and Abhnav Khare -- working with the central probe agency have been extended by two years.

The tenure of Kamal, a 2008 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been extended for a further period of two years beyond March 25, 2025, that is from March 26, 2025 to March 25, 2027, another order said.

Khare's tenure has also been extended from March 23, 2025 to March 22, 2027, it said. He is 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amid skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, govt asks DGCA to lower prices

LIVE: Cabinet clears higher ex-mill price for ethanol produced from C heavy molasses to Rs 57.97

Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'Amrit snan', deferred due to stampede, resumes

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

'Provide list of criminal cases': SC directs Centre on triple talaq FIRs

Topics :CBIIPS officers

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story