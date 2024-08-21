'Sent her to work, got her body': Father mourns Kolkata doctor's loss

The father of the junior doctor murdered during a rest break at a Kolkata hospital has spoken of his daughter’s passion for medicine and the sacrifices their family made to support her dreams.

“We are a poor family and we raised her with a lot of hardship. She worked extremely hard to become a doctor. All she did was study, study, study,” he told The Guardian. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 31-year-old doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, had devoted her life to medicine — a dream she pursued despite the odds. Her father shared the devastation that now engulfs their family. “All our dreams have been shattered in one night. We sent her to work, and the hospital gave us her body. It’s all finished for us. My daughter isn’t coming back. I’m never going to hear her voice or laugh. All I can do now is concentrate on getting her justice.”

The horrific crime, coupled with the perceived mishandling of the case by authorities, has sparked nationwide protests and strikes among doctors. The Indian Medical Association’s head, Dr RV Asokan, expressed anguish over the incident, saying, “We failed her in life but did not fail her in death”— a reference to the widespread outrage and ongoing strikes in response to her death.

Tragic end to aspiration

The young doctor, whose identity is protected under law, had always aspired to a career in medicine. She was one of the few who managed to secure a coveted spot in one of India’s medical colleges, an achievement made possible through her relentless hard work and the unwavering support of her family.

“She was my only child. We worked hard to make her a doctor… I will never be happy again,” a neighbour shared, recounting the grief-stricken words of the doctor’s mother.

More From This Section

Dreams met with tragedy

Her journey began at the College of Medicine & JNM Hospital in Kalyani, West Bengal, where she pursued her medical education. Her father, a tailor by profession, stretched every rupee to finance her education, driven by her ambition and their shared hope for a better future.

Remembering the day she confided in him about her dream to become a doctor, her father’s voice broke with emotion. “She said: ‘Papa, it’s a good thing to become a doctor and help others. What do you think?’ I said: ‘OK, do it. We’ll help you.’ And look what happened,” he lamented.

Remembering the struggles

Her dedication to her studies and her desire to make a difference in the world fuelled her father’s determination to expand his tailoring business. Despite their modest means, they managed to improve their financial situation. When she expressed concerns about the safety of her long bus commute between the hospital and their home, her father borrowed money to buy her a car. “At first, she told me to wait, she said we couldn’t manage the EMIs and she didn’t want to overburden us. But then she found the bus ride so tiring after a long shift that she agreed to the car,” he recalled.

Her humble beginning

Her parents, who still reside in the lower middle-class suburb where she grew up, had recently renovated their home in her honour. The brass nameplate at their door bore her name, proudly prefixed by ‘Dr’.

The entire neighbourhood has been in shock since the news of her death spread, and the disbelief lingers. “The girl has gone now,” said a neighbour. “But we’ll stand by her parents so they don’t feel alone.”

Safety betrayed at hospital



The crime has also shaken the medical community and the public, especially given that it occurred within the hospital — a place she and her family believed to be safe. “Like all parents, we worried about her safety but only while she was travelling. The moment she reached the hospital, we relaxed. She was safe. It’s like when we used to drop her off at school – once she was inside the gate, you feel she is safe,” her father said.

Doctor’s dedication remembered

Colleagues and neighbours describe her as a dedicated young doctor who was determined to repay her parents’ sacrifices by providing them with a comfortable life. Her former teacher, Arnab Biswas, noted that unlike many young people who chose medicine for its earning potential, she treated it as a calling. Having witnessed Covid-19 patients struggling for breath, she chose respiratory medicine as her specialisation.



As the protests continue, her family and community are left grappling with their grief and loss. Her neighbours, who consulted her for medical advice and admired her achievements, now yearn to find ways to support her grieving parents. One neighbour said, “She was not just a doctor to us; she was one of our own. We will stand by her parents in this dark time.”