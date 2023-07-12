Home / India News / Gujarat holds talk with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant: Official

Gujarat holds talk with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant: Official

Foxconn this week exited its project with Vedanta, which was also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, citing issues such as slow progress

Reuters AHMEDABAD, India
Foxconn this week exited its project with Vedanta, which was also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, citing issues such as slow progress.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sumit Khanna

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state is holding talks with Foxconn over a semiconductor plant, a top government official told Reuters, days after the Taiwanese giant broke off a $19.5 billion joint-venture plan with India's Vedanta.

"We are in touch with multiple prospective investors, including Foxconn ... Gujarat is uniquely positioned to attract top chipmakers," said Vijay Nehra, secretary of the science and technology department in Gujarat.

Foxconn this week exited its project with Vedanta, which was also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, citing issues such as slow progress.

The breakup of the JV was a setback for Modi's vision to establish India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. However, Foxconn said later it would apply for India chip incentives on its own and was exploring new partners.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters is first to report its talks with Gujarat.

Modi wants to make chipmaking a top priority in pursuit of a "new era" in electronics manufacturing, but his plan has so far floundered.

Three companies applied for incentives last year -- the Vedanta-Foxconn JV, Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC, which counts Tower Semiconductor as a tech partner -- but so far no deal has been sealed.

Explaining the Vedanta split on Tuesday, Foxconn said "there was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough" and there were other "challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome", without giving more details.

V. Lee, Foxconn's representative in India, wrote on LinkedIn: "Sometimes, you will fly higher when in solo."

Its talks with Gujarat come weeks after Micron Technology said it will invest up to $825 million in a semiconductor testing and packaging facility in the state.

 

(Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Also Read

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Space start-ups welcome GST exemption for satellite launch services

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC refuses stay on movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sagar Sampark: Made-in-India navigation system for ships inaugurated

Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

Free power supply to Telangana farmers, discussing more options: Congress

Topics :IndiaFoxconnGujaratsemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story