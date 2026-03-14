Home / India News / J-K Police form SIT to probe assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

J-K Police form SIT to probe assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 9:27 PM IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent assassination attempt on former chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah during a marriage function here.

Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case.

On Wednesday night, Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Royal Park Banquet Hall in the Greater Kailash area.

The 63-year-old accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was recovered from his possession.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Farooq AbdullahJammu and KashmirBS Reads

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

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