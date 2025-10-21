Home / India News / Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

The fire started in domestic articles due to firecrackers and seven people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers
A call regarding the fire on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, an official said on Tuesday.

A call regarding the fire on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday. The fire started in domestic articles due to firecrackers and seven people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

"Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm," the official said.

Shekhar, an eyewitness, told PTI, "A fire broke out in the building at night when firecrackers were being burst. We were on the terrace at the time. My brother's flat is here. Thankfully, everyone was rescued safely."  He said that the first two floors were the most affected.

Maya, a relative of one of the building residents, told PTI, "My brother-in-law owns a flat in this building. The fire broke out suddenly and we still don't know exactly how it started. By the time we arrived, the flames had spread."  "There are 12 flats in the building. Everyone was rescued safely but many flats were badly damaged," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caste bias row: NCP's Rohit Pawar seeks removal of Pune college principal

Police Commemoration Day: PM honours police personnel, others convey wishes

Gujarat announces ₹947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains

Indian MBBS student suffers brain stroke in Russia, airlifted to Jaipur

North Eastern Railway notifies 145 special puja trains for Chhath festival

Topics :DelhiDelhi fireDelhi-NCRDiwali

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story