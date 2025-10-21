Police Commemoration Day: PM honours police personnel, others convey wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the police personnel, saying their steadfast dedication keeps the nation and its people safe.

"On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable," the prime minister said.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year. This day is observed as Martyr's Day in all police forces of the country to commemorate the sacrifices of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who laid down their lives while defending India's borders with China in 1959.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday conveyed his greetings to all police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, saying that as first responders, the forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, besides protecting citizens' rights. "Warm greetings to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day," Shah wrote on 'X'. The home minister said as first responders, the police forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens' rights with exemplary courage and commitment. "My solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives serving the nation," he said. The home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the "brave warriors" of the Indian National Army (INA). "On the foundation day of the Indian National Army, salutations to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave warriors of the INA. "Through the INA, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose instilled a strong belief in the hearts of the revolutionaries that the countrymen could achieve freedom through their own army and military campaigns," he said in another post on 'X'.

The home minister said the soldiers of the INA, who under Netaji's leadership hoisted the tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943 and declared India's independence, will remain an eternal inspiration for the nation-first ethos. The service and dedication of Uttar Pradesh Police is an ideal model for society, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday. "A humble tribute to all the immortal martyr police personnel who dedicated their all on the path of duty on 'Police Commemoration Day'!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi. The service and dedication of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel is "an ideal model" for society. "Their sacrifices will continue to inspire all by becoming an indelible light in the soul of the nation. Jai Hind!" he said.