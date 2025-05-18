Delhi opens first brain health clinic in Dwarka, 10 more to follow

Delhi on Saturday launched its first dedicated brain health clinic at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. Announcing the initiative on social media, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the government aims to open similar clinics across all 11 districts within the next year to expand access to timely diagnosis and treatment of brain-related conditions.

Taking to X, Singh said, "Today, the “Brain Health Clinic” was inaugurated at Indira Gandhi Hospital. The objective of this department is to provide timely diagnosis and treatment for mental and neurological health-related issues. This initiative is not only technologically advanced but also a symbol of our awareness and commitment to mental health."

The clinic aims to offer early diagnosis and treatment for neurological and mental health conditions.

Clinic to offer care for stroke, dementia, epilepsy, migraines

According to a PTI report, the clinic has been set up under the Brain Health Initiative, supported by NITI Aayog and implemented in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). It will offer screening and therapy for disorders such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dementia and migraine, along with counselling services and tele-neurology follow-up care.

Neurological disorders are now the second leading cause of death globally and the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), the report noted.

Delhi’s 'future-ready' health system roadmap

According to media reports, the initiative aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision of building a “future-ready” health system in the capital.

The Dwarka clinic will serve as a model unit for similar centres across Delhi, combining clinical treatment with lifestyle counselling and caregiver support. IHBAS will lead the training of medical staff and monitor clinical outcomes.