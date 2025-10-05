Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

Several people are feared dead following landslides in parts of Mirik in Darjeeling district due to incessant heavy rain, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.

"Several casualties are feared due to a major landslide in Darjeeling district triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," the officer told PTI.

Unconfirmed reports claimed 11 people have died in the landslide.

The officer added that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site.