Home / India News / Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot

landslide
Representative Image: Unconfirmed reports claimed 11 people have died in the landslide. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Several people are feared dead following landslides in parts of Mirik in Darjeeling district due to incessant heavy rain, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.

"Several casualties are feared due to a major landslide in Darjeeling district triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," the officer told PTI.

Unconfirmed reports claimed 11 people have died in the landslide.

The officer added that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site.

"The terrain is slippery and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," he said.

According to preliminary information, the landslide occurred near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting movement of vehicles and communication links to several adjoining areas.

Teams from the state disaster management department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt proposes portal to streamline certification, access to assistive tech

Cough syrup tragedy: Health secy likely to hold meet on drug quality today

Uttarakhand launches statewide crackdown on sale of banned cough syrups

MP bans Coldrif syrup following death of 14 children from kidney failure

Indian student, 27, shot dead in Texas gas station robbery; probe underway

Topics :heavy rainslandslideDarjeeling

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story