Shama Mohamed faces backlash for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: Who is she?

Shama Mohamed, the spokesperson and media panellist for the Congress party, is facing backlash over her comments about Indian men’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma. In her post on X, which she later deleted, Mohamed had criticised Sharma’s physique, calling him “fat” and suggesting he needed to lose weight. The post drew flak from many, including BJP leaders.

Her remarks came after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls during a Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that Mohamed’s remarks do not reflect the party’s position.

“Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Khera said.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Mohamed defended her statement. She said, “It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy…”

Born on May 17, 1973, in Cherukallayi near New Mahe, Kannur, Kerala, Mohamed is also a practising dentist. She completed her schooling in Kuwait before returning to India, where she pursued a Bachelor of Dental Sciences at Yenepoya University, Mangaluru. Before entering politics, she briefly worked as a journalist with Zee TV. She became a member of the Congress party in 2015 and was appointed its national spokesperson in July that year.