Home / India News / Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance

The celebration of Navratri praises the divine feminine and is perhaps Hinduism's most significant celebration. Devotees worship Maa Durga in nine various forms during Navratri

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Devotees stand in the queue to enter Durga temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Varanasi on Saturday.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The most auspicious celebration of the Hindu community, Navratri, is around. Devotees of Maa Durga observe the nine-day auspicious celebration with huge love and excitement. This festival is celebrated with devotion nationwide, representing the triumph of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine distinct avatars of Goddess Durga while fasting to seek out for her gifts.
Navratri is celebrated four times each year: Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri, Sharad Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. But, two are popular and celebrated by the devotees. The first is known as Chaitra Navratri and is seen in the spring of Spring or April. The next one is known as the Sharad Navratri, and it is celebrated in October-November.
This year, Sharad Navratri will be observed from October 15 to October 23, culminating in Dussehra. During this celebration, devotees fast for nine days and take part in different customs, including Durga Chalisa recitations, Durga Saptashathi Way, Navratri Ghatsthapana, Durga Aarti, Kanya Puja, and vivacious Garba and Dandiya evenings.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Nine forms of Durga and their Importance

Day 1: Shailputri- On the first day, Mother Shailputri is worshipped. Goddess Shailputri is born in the domain of King Himalaya, representing willpower and fearlessness. The people who pray to her can eliminate lunar-related defects as she addresses positive power inside her devotees.
Day 2: Brahmacharini- Goddess Brahmacharini marks Brahma's asceticism and resolution and is respected on the second day. Praying her improves virtues like penance, renunciation, morality, and restraint, liberating devotees from Mars' supremacy.
Day 3: Chandraghanta- She is known for wearing a crescent moon on her forehead, in this way giving her name, Maa Chandraghanta. The Goddess is connected with focus and gives wellbeing and energy to her devotees. Her worship assists individuals with turning out to be more engaged, alleviated from anger, and ready to obviously think.
Day 4: Kushmanda- Goddess Kushmanda is the fourth form and is known as the mother of the universe. Her delicate giggling birthed the universe, acquiring her the name "Kushmanda". She represents creation and innovation. Both common and profound advancement are accelerated by praying Kushmanda. 
Day 5: Skandamata- Lord Skanda's mom, Skandamata, is popular for giving devotees' desires. She makes the ways for salvation and mixes hearts with coolness and graciousness. Praying her leads to satisfaction. 
Day 6: Katyayani- On the 6th day, Goddess Katyayani is prayed. Her name comes from Sage Katyayan. Other than being a motivation for women, she personifies hard work, retribution, restriction, and penance. Through Katyayani's love, ladies are urged to harness their inward strength and become courageous.  
Day 7: Kalratri- The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kalratri, who is related with tantras, yantras, and mantras. In spite of her scary appearance, she gives auspicious results and eliminates planetary obstacles. Shubhankari, the provider of blessings, is one more name for her. 
Day 8: Mahagauri-The eighth day of Ashtami Tithi is committed to Mata Mahagauri, the eighth type of Maa Durga. In Kailash, she is situated with Lord Shiva as his adored consort. By praying to her, devotees are cleared of all wrongdoings, bringing them peace and serenity.
Day 9: Siddhidatri- This is Maa Durga's ninth and last form, and the deity of achievements. In addition to satisfying devotees' desires, she gives different gifts. Veer Hanuman is said to have gotten the shelter of eight siddhis and plentiful wealth through her elegance.

Also Read

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

India should shine in world of sports, providing encouragement for that: PM

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

Maha CM holds meeting with Thomas Bach ahead of IOC session in Mumbai

Income Tax searches premises linked to RJD Rajya Sabha MP in Bihar

Lights out in Gaza: Israeli strikes destroy only power plant in territory

EAM Jaishankar speaks to UAE counterpart, discusses 'crisis' in West Asia

Melting J&K glaciers threaten water supply, biodiversity, warns expert

Topics :navratriTraditional festivalsTraditionfestivals

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story