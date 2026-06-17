Sena (UBT) issues whip to MPs to attend meeting in Delhi amid split buzz

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues", amid growing speculation of an imminent rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, sources said on Wednesday.

The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is camping in Delhi, in a post on X, took a swipe at those planning to rebel against the party leadership, saying "everything will be accounted for". "A chartered flight lands in Nanded and picks two MPs under the guise of Operation Tiger and takes off. They did not even have the means to travel in an autorickshaw. It is because of the Thackerays that their worth has risen to fly in a chartered plane," he said. Everything will be accounted for, the Rajya Sabha member warned. "Why are you calling escape of timid wolves as Operation Tiger?" he asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been trying to downplay the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot to poach party MPs. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) MP from Nashik, Rajabhau Waje, asserted on Wednesday that he was with the Uddhav Thackeray camp. Talking to a news channel, Waje said he was on his way to Delhi to attend the parliamentary committee meeting on industry scheduled at 3 pm on Wednesday. "I am with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). No one has contacted me and I am not in touch with anyone," the MP said when asked about his political stand.

Waje, who was physically present at the meeting called by Thackeray on Sunday, said he had not spoken to the Sena (UBT) chief after that. Asked if he was aware of the (Sena) UBT parliamentary party meeting and the whip issued for it, Waje said the meeting is scheduled on Thursday, and he would stay back in Delhi to attend it. Raut late Tuesday night claimed that an "advance of ₹15 crore" is being given to "buy MPs from Maharashtra". Earlier on Tuesday, the speculation about an imminent rebellion by Sena (UBT) MPs, tentatively on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) template, strengthened with ruling Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik hinting at welcoming dissidents and giving them priority should they jump ship.

Eyebrows were raised when Raut, who is Uddhav Thackeray's confidant, travelled to Delhi, sparking a buzz that he might meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to preempt any bid by party MPs to form a separate group. Raut said a "wrong picture was being painted" and asserted all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party and Uddhav Thackeray. While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil attended Sunday's meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh were present online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut had said.