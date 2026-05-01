Should money laundering trials pause till predicate offence trial?

“The ED has a conviction rate of 94 per cent and we are confident that out of more than 2,400 cases now pending before trial courts, most will result in the conviction of the accused and the confiscation of proceeds of crime. Of course, there are legal challenges before the courts, the most important being whether the trial in money laundering cases should take a pause till the trial in predicate offence gets concluded or continue on a stand alone basis in consonance with international standards and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) guidelines,” the director said, adding that ASG Raju has agreed to share his views on this topic with the ED even as the matter is under the Supreme Court’s consideration.