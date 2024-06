Should MPs get a salary hike? Here is what other major countries do

Some research has suggested that higher pay increases political competition and improves MPs’ performance. The profile of potential candidates also improves with more educated and white-collar professionals entering politics.

“In addition to this positive selection, we find that wages also affect politicians’ performance, which is consistent with a behavioral response to a higher value of holding office,” said a 2009 study, ‘Motivating Politicians: The Impacts of Monetary Incentives on Quality and Performance’ from authors Claudio Ferraz of Brazil’s Pontifical Catholic University of Rio and Frederico Finan of University of California in Los Angeles.

The average assets of re-contesting MPs was up 43 per cent in 2024 to reach Rs 21.55 crore. More than 500 of the 543 MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha have assets of at least Rs 1 crore each.