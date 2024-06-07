Explained: Agniveer scheme and points of contention among BJP allies

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Agniveer scheme has returned to the spotlight as the party and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies deliberate on government formation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s swearing-in. The Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP] have called for a review of the scheme.

The JD(U), while assuring the BJP of its ‘unconditional support’, expressed the need to address the ‘shortcomings’ in the scheme. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed. On the Uniform Civil Code [UCC], as the national president of the party, the chief minister had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders.”

The Times of India quoted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat as saying, “…Rajnath Singh ji had given a statement on this and had stated about review [if needed].”

Meanwhile, LJP leader Chirag Paswan told NDTV that his party is also in favour of revisiting the scheme.



This development follows the BJP securing 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, necessitating the support of its NDA allies to form the government.

Understanding the Agniveer scheme



The Agniveer scheme, introduced by the Centre in June 2022, recruits youth between 17-and-a-half years to 21 years on a contractual basis, unlike traditional soldiers in the Indian Army. These ‘Agniveers’ serve for four years, after which they join civil society to apply their skills toward nation-building. They receive a certificate and a ‘Seva Nidhi’ of Rs 11.71 lakh. Only 25 per cent of Agniveers are inducted into the armed forces, serving 15 years as Junior Commissioned Officers in the Indian Army or equivalent positions in the Navy and Air Force.

Points of contention



The Agniveer scheme has faced criticism since its inception. Critics, including youth, argue that it leaves 75 per cent of recruits without long-term prospects, offering no gratuity or retirement benefits. Questions have also been raised about the four-year service period and the fate of the 75 per cent who exit the scheme. Additionally, there are demands to raise the upper age limit to 23.

BJP’s NDA allies have also voiced concerns about the scheme’s public impact. Paswan told NDTV, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the platform is open for discussions. I believe that we must revisit how much we could deliver through Agniveer, because this is something related to the youth of our country. A review must be done. But these things can be kept on hold for a while, government formation is happening and after that, we can sit and discuss these things.”

According to a Hindu report, Bihar, which contributed around 10,000 soldiers to the Indian Army in the three years prior to 2022, holds annual recruitment rallies. Students often form groups of 50 to 60 to train for the army in every village, highlighting the JD(U)’s interest in the scheme.

Government response



The Centre has attempted to address these concerns. News18 reported that the government is considering raising the recruitment age to 23 and increasing the retention percentage to 50 per cent. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in March that the Centre is “open to change”.

“Sena mein youthfulness honi chahiye. The youth, I feel, are more enthusiastic. They are more tech-savvy. We have taken proper care that their future is also secure. We will also make changes if there is a need,” Singh said.

The Centre has previously assured that those not retained would be given preference in government jobs. Additionally, a special three-year skill-based bachelor’s degree programme for Agniveers, offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has been announced.

Home Minister Amit Shah also declared that retiring Agniveers would get first preference for recruitment into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.